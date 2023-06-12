Catalent: Q3 Earnings Insights

Catalent CTLT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Catalent missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $236.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Catalent's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.56 1.15 EPS Actual 0.67 0.34 1.19 Revenue Estimate 1.12B 1.08B 1.33B Revenue Actual 1.15B 1.02B 1.31B

To track all earnings releases for Catalent visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.