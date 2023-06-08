If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Fiserv FI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.3%. Currently, Fiserv has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion.

Buying $100 In FI: If an investor had bought $100 of FI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $532.15 today based on a price of $115.29 for FI at the time of writing.

Fiserv's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.