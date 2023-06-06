$100 Invested In ON Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2023 5:00 PM | 1 min read

ON Semiconductor ON has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.66%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion.

Buying $100 In ON: If an investor had bought $100 of ON stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $351.11 today based on a price of $88.48 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsDividendsBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved