National Bank of Canada: Q2 Earnings Insights

National Bank of Canada NTIOF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
National Bank of Canada missed estimated earnings by 1.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.78.
Revenue was down $94.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Bank of Canada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.75
|1.65
|2.34
|1.75
|EPS Actual
|1.90
|1.56
|1.83
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.91B
|1.86B
|1.90B
|1.85B
|Revenue Actual
|1.92B
|1.75B
|1.88B
|1.93B
