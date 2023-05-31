National Bank of Canada: Q2 Earnings Insights

National Bank of Canada NTIOF reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

National Bank of Canada missed estimated earnings by 1.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.78.

Revenue was down $94.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Bank of Canada's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.75 1.65 2.34 1.75 EPS Actual 1.90 1.56 1.83 2.01 Revenue Estimate 1.91B 1.86B 1.90B 1.85B Revenue Actual 1.92B 1.75B 1.88B 1.93B

