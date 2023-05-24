$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $800 Today

Edwards Lifesciences EW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.67%. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion.

Buying $100 In EW: If an investor had bought $100 of EW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $771.65 today based on a price of $83.83 for EW at the time of writing.

Edwards Lifesciences's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.