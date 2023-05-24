America's Car-Mart: Q4 Earnings Insights

America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
America's Car-Mart missed estimated earnings by 71.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $1.13.
Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at America's Car-Mart's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|2.17
|3.14
|3.10
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.48
|2
|4.01
|Revenue Estimate
|326.36M
|326.72M
|322.40M
|297.23M
|Revenue Actual
|326.53M
|351.84M
|344.88M
|351.84M
