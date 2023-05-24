ñol


America's Car-Mart: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2023 8:10 AM | 1 min read

America's Car-Mart CRMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

America's Car-Mart missed estimated earnings by 71.68%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $1.13.

Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at America's Car-Mart's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 0.49 2.17 3.14 3.10
EPS Actual 0.23 0.48 2 4.01
Revenue Estimate 326.36M 326.72M 322.40M 297.23M
Revenue Actual 326.53M 351.84M 344.88M 351.84M

To track all earnings releases for America's Car-Mart visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

