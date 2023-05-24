Recap: Express Q1 Earnings

Express EXPR reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Express missed estimated earnings by 26.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.99 versus an estimate of $-0.78.

Revenue was down $67.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 11.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Express's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.29 0.09 0.15 EPS Actual -0.63 -0.50 0.10 -0.10 Revenue Estimate 536.68M 451.77M 479.62M 435.74M Revenue Actual 514.33M 434.14M 464.92M 450.79M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.