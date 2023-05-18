Globant: Q1 Earnings Insights

Globant GLOB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Globant beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $71.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Globant's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.26 1.19 1.16 EPS Actual 1.40 1.27 1.22 1.19 Revenue Estimate 490.04M 457.08M 425.55M 397.75M Revenue Actual 490.72M 458.88M 429.26M 401.38M

To track all earnings releases for Globant visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.