NextGen Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

NextGen Healthcare NXGN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextGen Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $27.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextGen Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.23
|0.16
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.25
|0.16
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|162.00M
|155.83M
|152.90M
|150.06M
|Revenue Actual
|161.88M
|159.44M
|153.30M
|151.26M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
NextGen Healthcare management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $1.04 and $1.11 per share.
