NextGen Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

NextGen Healthcare NXGN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NextGen Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $27.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextGen Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.23 0.16 0.19 EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.16 0.19 Revenue Estimate 162.00M 155.83M 152.90M 150.06M Revenue Actual 161.88M 159.44M 153.30M 151.26M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

NextGen Healthcare management provided guidance for FY 2024, expecting earnings between $1.04 and $1.11 per share.

