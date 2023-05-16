Stratasys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stratasys SSYS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $14.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 -0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.02 0.02 Revenue Estimate 157.58M 163.56M 166.32M 157.56M Revenue Actual 159.26M 162.19M 166.60M 163.43M

