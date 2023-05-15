Recap: Tattooed Chef Q1 Earnings

Tattooed Chef TTCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 05:33 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tattooed Chef beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $12.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 18.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tattooed Chef's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.32 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 72.96M 64.08M 64.41M Revenue Actual 54.12M 58.11M 72.06M

