Recap: Hall Of Fame Resort Q1 Earnings

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hall Of Fame Resort missed estimated earnings by 53.3%, reporting an EPS of $-3.48 versus an estimate of $-2.27.

Revenue was up $1.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.31 which was followed by a 7.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hall Of Fame Resort's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -2.20 -1.98 -2.42 0.14 EPS Actual -3.51 -1.98 -1.76 -1.76 Revenue Estimate 3.76M 8.34M 3.50M 2.50M Revenue Actual 2.52M 8.66M 2.69M 2.11M

To track all earnings releases for Hall Of Fame Resort visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.