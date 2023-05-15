Super League Gaming: Q1 Earnings Insights

Super League Gaming SLGG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Super League Gaming beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $446 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 10.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Super League Gaming's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.21 -0.17 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.16 -0.17 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 7.74M 4.51M 4.18M 3.12M Revenue Actual 7.12M 4.51M 4.28M 3.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.