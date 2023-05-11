Telesis Bio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Telesis Bio TBIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Telesis Bio reported in-line EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.37.

Revenue was up $680 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 9.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Telesis Bio's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.48 -0.51 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.42 -0.50 -0.45 Revenue Estimate 7.20M 5.30M 4.45M 3.90M Revenue Actual 9.47M 6.67M 5.66M 5.64M

