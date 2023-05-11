Recap: Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $15.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.03 0.06 0.06 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 0.03 0.04 Revenue Estimate 448.16M 446.78M 450.62M 441.35M Revenue Actual 451.15M 433.01M 442.95M 450.53M

To track all earnings releases for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

