Recap: Franchise Group Q1 Earnings

Franchise Group FRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:09 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Franchise Group missed estimated earnings by 79.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.53.
Revenue was down $30.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 7.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Franchise Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.71
|1.28
|1.09
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.59
|1.19
|1.29
|Revenue Estimate
|1.03B
|1.02B
|1.13B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.12B
|1.05B
|1.09B
|1.14B
