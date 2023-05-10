Recap: Franchise Group Q1 Earnings

Franchise Group FRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 07:09 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franchise Group missed estimated earnings by 79.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.53.

Revenue was down $30.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 7.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franchise Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.71 1.28 1.09 EPS Actual 0.47 0.59 1.19 1.29 Revenue Estimate 1.03B 1.02B 1.13B 1.08B Revenue Actual 1.12B 1.05B 1.09B 1.14B

