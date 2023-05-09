Recap: Silk Road Medical Q1 Earnings

Silk Road Medical SILK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Silk Road Medical missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.
Revenue was up $12.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silk Road Medical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.38
|-0.42
|-0.46
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|-0.34
|-0.29
|-0.45
|-0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|37.35M
|33.50M
|31.16M
|27.10M
|Revenue Actual
|40.07M
|37.37M
|33.17M
|28.02M
To track all earnings releases for Silk Road Medical visit their earnings calendar here.
