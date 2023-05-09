Recap: Silk Road Medical Q1 Earnings

Silk Road Medical SILK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silk Road Medical missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.39.

Revenue was up $12.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silk Road Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.42 -0.46 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.34 -0.29 -0.45 -0.48 Revenue Estimate 37.35M 33.50M 31.16M 27.10M Revenue Actual 40.07M 37.37M 33.17M 28.02M

