Recap: Cytek Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Cytek Biosciences CTKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cytek Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $2.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cytek Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0.02 0 EPS Actual 0.06 0.04 0.03 0.01 Revenue Estimate 50.22M 43.29M 39.63M 32.51M Revenue Actual 48.34M 40.48M 40.16M 35.06M

