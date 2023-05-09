Recap: Cytek Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Cytek Biosciences CTKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cytek Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $2.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cytek Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.04
|0.03
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|50.22M
|43.29M
|39.63M
|32.51M
|Revenue Actual
|48.34M
|40.48M
|40.16M
|35.06M
