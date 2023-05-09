ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Recap: Cytek Biosciences Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read

Cytek Biosciences CTKB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:03 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cytek Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $2.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cytek Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0.02 0
EPS Actual 0.06 0.04 0.03 0.01
Revenue Estimate 50.22M 43.29M 39.63M 32.51M
Revenue Actual 48.34M 40.48M 40.16M 35.06M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0.02 0
EPS Actual 0.06 0.04 0.03 0.01
Revenue Estimate 50.22M 43.29M 39.63M 32.51M
Revenue Actual 48.34M 40.48M 40.16M 35.06M

To track all earnings releases for Cytek Biosciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved