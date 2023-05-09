Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 1.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.62.

Revenue was down $8.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.52 -0.48 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.57 -0.57 -0.55 -0.35 Revenue Estimate 2.28M 3.02M 3.55M 8.70M Revenue Actual 0 132K 536K 8.77M

To track all earnings releases for Xenon Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

