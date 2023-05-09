Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xenon Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 1.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.62.
Revenue was down $8.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.57
|-0.55
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|2.28M
|3.02M
|3.55M
|8.70M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|132K
|536K
|8.77M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.58
|-0.52
|-0.48
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.57
|-0.57
|-0.55
|-0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|2.28M
|3.02M
|3.55M
|8.70M
|Revenue Actual
|0
|132K
|536K
|8.77M
To track all earnings releases for Xenon Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.