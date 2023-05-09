Poseida Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Poseida Therapeutics PSTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Poseida Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.45.
Revenue was up $8.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 18.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Poseida Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps