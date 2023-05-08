If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

Estee Lauder Cos EL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.12%. Currently, Estee Lauder Cos has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion.

Buying $100 In EL: If an investor had bought $100 of EL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $290.07 today based on a price of $205.96 for EL at the time of writing.

Estee Lauder Cos's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

