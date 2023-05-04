Oncternal Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oncternal Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was down $543 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 15.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oncternal Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.24 -0.23 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.21 -0.23 -0.2 Revenue Estimate 330K 310K 460K 520K Revenue Actual 171K 382K 191K 746K

To track all earnings releases for Oncternal Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.