Oncternal Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oncternal Therapeutics reported in-line EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was down $543 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 15.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oncternal Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.2
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|330K
|310K
|460K
|520K
|Revenue Actual
|171K
|382K
|191K
|746K
To track all earnings releases for Oncternal Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
