Viad: Q1 Earnings Insights

Viad VVI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Viad beat estimated earnings by 14.18%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-1.34.
Revenue was up $83.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 8.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viad's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-1.08
|2.18
|0.17
|-1.18
|EPS Actual
|-1.33
|1.48
|0.74
|-1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|225.42M
|344.79M
|248.18M
|158.47M
|Revenue Actual
|248.03M
|382.72M
|319.20M
|177.36M
