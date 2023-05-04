Viad: Q1 Earnings Insights

Viad VVI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viad beat estimated earnings by 14.18%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-1.34.

Revenue was up $83.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 8.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viad's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -1.08 2.18 0.17 -1.18 EPS Actual -1.33 1.48 0.74 -1.42 Revenue Estimate 225.42M 344.79M 248.18M 158.47M Revenue Actual 248.03M 382.72M 319.20M 177.36M

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -1.08 2.18 0.17 -1.18 EPS Actual -1.33 1.48 0.74 -1.42 Revenue Estimate 225.42M 344.79M 248.18M 158.47M Revenue Actual 248.03M 382.72M 319.20M 177.36M

To track all earnings releases for Viad visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.