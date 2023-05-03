Recap: ARC Document Solutions Q1 Earnings

ARC Document Solutions ARC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ARC Document Solutions reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was down $570 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ARC Document Solutions's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual 0.06 0.09 0.08 0.05 Revenue Estimate 70.42M 71.00M 71.55M 69.14M Revenue Actual 68.82M 73.14M 74.56M 69.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.