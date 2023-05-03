Recap: ARC Document Solutions Q1 Earnings

ARC Document Solutions ARC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 04:07 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ARC Document Solutions reported in-line EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was down $570 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ARC Document Solutions's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.09
|0.08
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|70.42M
|71.00M
|71.55M
|69.14M
|Revenue Actual
|68.82M
|73.14M
|74.56M
|69.49M
To track all earnings releases for ARC Document Solutions visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
