OceanFirst Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

OceanFirst Financial OCFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OceanFirst Financial missed estimated earnings by 14.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $14.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OceanFirst Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.62
|0.55
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.60
|0.59
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|98.96M
|101.27M
|91.47M
|83.35M
|Revenue Actual
|106.49M
|95.97M
|90.80M
|84.23M
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.62
|0.55
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.60
|0.59
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|98.96M
|101.27M
|91.47M
|83.35M
|Revenue Actual
|106.49M
|95.97M
|90.80M
|84.23M
To track all earnings releases for OceanFirst Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.