OceanFirst Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

OceanFirst Financial OCFC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OceanFirst Financial missed estimated earnings by 14.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $14.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OceanFirst Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.62 0.55 0.46 EPS Actual 0.67 0.60 0.59 0.49 Revenue Estimate 98.96M 101.27M 91.47M 83.35M Revenue Actual 106.49M 95.97M 90.80M 84.23M

To track all earnings releases for OceanFirst Financial visit their earnings calendar here.

