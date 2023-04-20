Central Valley Community: Q1 Earnings Insights

Central Valley Community CVCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Central Valley Community missed estimated earnings by 10.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $3.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Valley Community's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.60 0.52 0.45 EPS Actual 0.65 0.55 0.56 0.51 Revenue Estimate 21.15M 21.02M 18.41M 17.79M Revenue Actual 21.99M 20.16M 19.81M 17.60M

