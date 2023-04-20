Central Valley Community: Q1 Earnings Insights

Central Valley Community CVCY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Central Valley Community missed estimated earnings by 10.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $3.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Central Valley Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.60
|0.52
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.55
|0.56
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|21.15M
|21.02M
|18.41M
|17.79M
|Revenue Actual
|21.99M
|20.16M
|19.81M
|17.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
