Recap: Plus Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Plus Therapeutics PSTV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plus Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $506 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.89% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Plus Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.