Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 08:21 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 73.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was down $4.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.92 0.99 0.94 0.95 EPS Actual 0.79 0.80 0.98 0.99 Revenue Estimate 110.80M 113.96M 110.73M 108.01M Revenue Actual 106.64M 112.96M 105.95M 101.45M

