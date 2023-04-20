Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 08:21 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 73.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was down $4.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.99
|0.94
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.80
|0.98
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|110.80M
|113.96M
|110.73M
|108.01M
|Revenue Actual
|106.64M
|112.96M
|105.95M
|101.45M
To track all earnings releases for Sandy Spring Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
