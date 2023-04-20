Rite Aid: Q4 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 61.04%, reporting an EPS of $-1.24 versus an estimate of $-0.77.

Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.55 -0.7 -0.56 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.63 -0.6 -1.63 Revenue Estimate 5.94B 5.77B 5.75B 5.95B Revenue Actual 6.08B 5.90B 6.01B 6.07B

