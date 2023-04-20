Rite Aid: Q4 Earnings Insights

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 61.04%, reporting an EPS of $-1.24 versus an estimate of $-0.77.
Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 5.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.55
|-0.7
|-0.56
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.63
|-0.6
|-1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|5.94B
|5.77B
|5.75B
|5.95B
|Revenue Actual
|6.08B
|5.90B
|6.01B
|6.07B
To track all earnings releases for Rite Aid visit their earnings calendar here.
