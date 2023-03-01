Earnings Outlook For Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ASXC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Asensus Surgical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Asensus Surgical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 3.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Asensus Surgical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.08 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Price Change % 3.36% -3.0% -11.16% -11.54%

Stock Performance

Shares of Asensus Surgical were trading at $0.6899 as of February 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Asensus Surgical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

