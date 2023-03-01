Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock In The Last 5 Years

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.97%. Currently, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In RETA: If an investor had bought $1000 of RETA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,632.51 today based on a price of $31.17 for RETA at the time of writing.

Reata Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.