$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,500 Today

HubSpot HUBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.15%. Currently, HubSpot has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion.

Buying $1000 In HUBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of HUBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,477.53 today based on a price of $386.88 for HUBS at the time of writing.

HubSpot's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

