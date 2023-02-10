Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Logitech International 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Logitech International LOGI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.95%. Currently, Logitech International has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In LOGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOGI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,139.80 today based on a price of $57.06 for LOGI at the time of writing.

Logitech International's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.