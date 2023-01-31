Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teradyne 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teradyne TER has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.17%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion.

Buying $100 In TER: If an investor had bought $100 of TER stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $957.31 today based on a price of $100.83 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

