Taro Pharmaceutical Indus's Earnings Outlook

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus TARO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Taro Pharmaceutical Indus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87.

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taro Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.85 0.88 0.91 EPS Actual 0.66 0.37 0.73 0.70 Price Change % -2.09% -1.29% 3.89% 1.63%

Stock Performance

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Indus were trading at $31.11 as of January 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Taro Pharmaceutical Indus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

