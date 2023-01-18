Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ABB Stock In The Last 20 Years

ABB ABB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.37%. Currently, ABB has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In ABB: If an investor had bought $1000 of ABB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,667.72 today based on a price of $34.08 for ABB at the time of writing.

ABB's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.