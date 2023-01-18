$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

M/I Homes MHO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.15%. Currently, M/I Homes has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion.

Buying $100 In MHO: If an investor had bought $100 of MHO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $473.33 today based on a price of $54.67 for MHO at the time of writing.

M/I Homes's Performance Over Last 15 Years

