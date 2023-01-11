If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

Activision Blizzard ATVI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.98%. Currently, Activision Blizzard has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion.

Buying $100 In ATVI: If an investor had bought $100 of ATVI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $675.57 today based on a price of $77.69 for ATVI at the time of writing.

Activision Blizzard's Performance Over Last 10 Years

