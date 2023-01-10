$1000 Invested In Pioneer Natural Resources 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.06%. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In PXD: If an investor had bought $1000 of PXD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,253.64 today based on a price of $231.17 for PXD at the time of writing.

Pioneer Natural Resources's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

