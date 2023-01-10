$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $3,000 Today

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.72%. Currently, Anavex Life Sciences has a market capitalization of $797.55 million.

Buying $1000 In AVXL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVXL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,008.82 today based on a price of $10.23 for AVXL at the time of writing.

Anavex Life Sciences's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

