Here's How Much $1000 Invested In General Mills 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

General Mills GIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.68%. Currently, General Mills has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion.

Buying $1000 In GIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $3,020.35 today based on a price of $85.39 for GIS at the time of writing.

General Mills's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

