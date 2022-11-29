If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,300 Today

Fortinet FTNT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.18%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion.

Buying $100 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $100 of FTNT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,310.72 today based on a price of $51.59 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

