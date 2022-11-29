These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Pinduoduo Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Pinduoduo Inc PDD reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Pinduoduo reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 65% year-on-year to $4.99 billion, beating the consensus of $4.31 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.21 beat the consensus of $0.65.

Pinduoduo shares jumped 5.8% to $ 78.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock added 12.6% on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Pinduoduo following the release of quarterly results.