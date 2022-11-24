ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $7,900 Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 4:34 PM | 1 min read

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.11%. Currently, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRTX: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRTX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,907.95 today based on a price of $316.16 for VRTX at the time of writing.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends