$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

Marriott Intl MAR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.74%. Currently, Marriott Intl has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion.

Buying $100 In MAR: If an investor had bought $100 of MAR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $469.20 today based on a price of $162.86 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.