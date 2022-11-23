$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

R1 RCM RCM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.96%. Currently, R1 RCM has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion.

Buying $100 In RCM: If an investor had bought $100 of RCM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $201.78 today based on a price of $7.93 for RCM at the time of writing.

R1 RCM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

