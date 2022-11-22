ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Diamondback Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 22, 2022 4:33 PM | 1 min read

Diamondback Energy FANG has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.28%. Currently, Diamondback Energy has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion.

Buying $100 In FANG: If an investor had bought $100 of FANG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $877.40 today based on a price of $151.44 for FANG at the time of writing.

Diamondback Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends