Clene: Q3 Earnings Insights

Clene CLNN reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clene beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $64 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clene's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.19 -0.17 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.21 0.07 0.42 Revenue Estimate 80K 120K 90K 90K Revenue Actual 35K 30K 199K 110K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.