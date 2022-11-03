Autohome: Q3 Earnings Insights

Autohome ATHM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Autohome beat estimated earnings by 8.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was down $14.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.40 0.55 0.72 EPS Actual 0.56 0.55 0.58 0.72 Revenue Estimate 258.53M 209.17M 266.01M 271.29M Revenue Actual 258.73M 232.09M 265.76M 273.73M

