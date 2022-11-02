Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 21.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.82%. Currently, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion.

Buying $1000 In REGN: If an investor had bought $1000 of REGN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $39,727.00 today based on a price of $748.85 for REGN at the time of writing.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.